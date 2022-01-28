Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 4.12.51 PM.png
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective at 5:00 p.m. Jan. 28, in preparation for a winter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting the night of Jan. 28, through the afternoon of Jan. 29. 

 Executive Order No. 285 declares a State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm. 

“The anticipated winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy snowfall and high wind gusts statewide, with blizzard conditions in some areas of New Jersey,” stated Murphy. “Road crews will be deployed throughout the state for salting and snow plowing purposes. Residents should take extreme caution, stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” 

“Troopers are ready to assist residents and commuters throughout the state, both on and off of the highways, for the duration of the storm should they be needed," stated New Jersey State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management Colonel Patrick Callahan. "We cannot do it without you, and we ask you stay off the roads if possible so plow crews can do their jobs. Please use caution when traveling and prepare an emergency kit for use at home and for your vehicle. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors and lend a hand if you are able.”  

“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” stated NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.” 

Commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place as of 5:00 p.m. Jan. 28 on multiple interstate highways. More information can be found here

Visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches. 

For those living in Central and Southern New Jersey, visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly at https://www.weather.gov/phi/ For a copy of Executive Order No. 285, please click here. 

