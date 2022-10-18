PHIL-MURPHY-FILE-PHOTO
EATONTOWN – Governor Phil Murphy today announced the creation of a pilot program that will provide New Jersey manufacturers grants for the purchase of equipment they need to improve their operations. The New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) will be developed and administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and funded with $20 million from the FY2023 budget. 

