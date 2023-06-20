DEP Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – The Murphy Administration is reminding residents and businesses to use water wisely entering the summer season. Conserving water is always a good practice. However, it is especially important now as the state continues to experience a period of persistent dry weather. 

Save Water

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments