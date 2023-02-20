Offshore Wind Turbines
Nuttawut Uttamaharad/Shutterstock.com

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy has signed three more executive orders, which have the combined effect of accelerating New Jersey’s already rapid schedule for attaining 100% clean energy use. He did so as several public officials in shore communities have called for a pause in the offshore wind initiative and as some state business leaders worry that these actions by Murphy carry no analysis of the ultimate cost to residents and businesses. 

