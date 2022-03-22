COURT HOUSE - New Jersey’s 565 municipalities are major employment hubs in their respective counties. In Cape May County, a review of budgeted full-time positions shows the 16 municipalities combine to provide the largest number of full-time jobs of any other employer in the county, with the possible exception of Cape Regional Health System.
From Cape May Point, with four full-time positions, to Wildwood, with 177, the 16 municipal governments budget almost 1,300 full-time jobs in a county whose reliance on tourism often generates more seasonal and part-time employment.
Wildwood’s 2021 user-friendly budget breaks down its employment as 177 full-time budgeted positions, including 40 police officers, 29 career firefighters, 89 other union employees, seven non-union, and 20 managerial or leadership positions. The budget also shows 180 budgeted part-time employees.
Municipal governments, with all their variations in size, are important employment hubs in another sense, as well. They provide many opportunities for county professionals to win contracts for professional services at all layers of municipal government.
Governing bodies have municipal solicitors. Planning and Zoning Boards have attorneys. Special counsels are selected to support bond issues, labor negotiations, conflict situations, or even to lead investigations.
At its reorganization meeting Jan. 4, Stone Harbor Borough Council adopted resolutions appointing a municipal solicitor, bond attorney, labor counsel, special counsel for affordable housing, and a conflict attorney.
Not mentioned were the judge, public defender, and prosecutor connected to the municipal court Stone Harbor shares with Avalon. Also not part of the list was the special counsel retained by Stone Harbor, Avalon, and North Wildwood to deal with the controversy surrounding sand from Hereford Inlet.
The borough’s various contracts for legal services are typical of what occurs in most of the municipalities.
Similarly, municipal engineers are frequently outside contractors. The same municipal engineer sits at Middle Township Committee and Cape May City Council meetings.
The same external engineer serves as municipal engineer in Stone Harbor and Wildwood Crest. In each municipality, the governing body has the services of the municipal engineer, but things do not end there. Planning and Zoning boards have contract engineers, as well.
For several legal and engineering firms in the county, supporting municipal government in “quasi-municipal” positions is a significant piece of business, which also opens other work for the firms.
Some municipalities structure other positions to use professional services contracts rather than hire an individual into a professional position directly. A review of 2021 adopted budgets in each municipality shows the same chief financial officer (CFO) in Avalon, Stone Harbor, Cape May Point, and Woodbine. The in-house CFO of Ocean City also oversees finances in West Cape May.
Municipal governments are major players in the local economy in other ways, as well. In 2021, municipal spending from the 16 current fund operating budgets totaled $352 million. If one were to add in the county’s current fund budget, the total would rise to over half a billion dollars in spending.
Those numbers do not account for spending in stand-alone utility budgets or monies from capital bonds. Some of that spending goes to Trenton in the form of pension contributions and other mandated payments. Some of it takes the form of debt payments. A significant portion of it flows back into the local economy.
From 2010 to 2020, the permanent population in the county declined by 21%. Local government spending increased above inflation, in part, because taxable ratables increased 36% over the same period.
The property values in the county have risen significantly enough that many of the municipalities may be looking at a need for revaluations in the next couple of years.
According to state data, the county, as a whole, is below the 85% ratio of assessed value to true value that normally serves as a trigger for revaluations. The equalized valuation for 2021 shows the county at an 81.26% ratio, with five individual municipalities below 80%.
Municipal governments are big players in the local economy. They are a major source of full-time, year-round jobs, an important source of professional opportunities, and a facilitator of spending that benefits local businesses. These factors, along with the long tradition of home rule in New Jersey, provide an unfriendly environment for those who argue for consolidation.
To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com.