ICONA Cape May - 14[2][2].jpg

A corner view of Mita's proposed hotel. The council publicly declared their opposition Sept. 6 to granting ICONA Resorts a special redevelopment zone designation to speed the process and bypass the city's planning, zoning and historical preservation boards.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - One week after ICONA Resorts CEO Eustace Mita made a public presentation of his plans for a seven-story grand hotel across from the city’s Convention Center, Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock used the Sept. 6 council meeting as a forum to state that the governing body is against Mita’s plans for a redevelopment zone designation to aid in the realization of his hotel.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments