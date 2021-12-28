SEA ISLE CITY - Ocean temperatures are in the 40s, so what better time to take a dip?
An annual tradition, which has taken on various forms over the years, will be back this year, at least in some towns.
While there will be changes, for the most part, Polar Bear Plunges will return in 2022 after a year on ice due to the pandemic.
Wildwood
Wildwood Commissioner Krista Fitzsimmons said organizers expect 800 participants and at least another 800 spectators for the Jan. 15, 2022 Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.
The dip there will take place by the Wildwoods Convention Center at 10 a.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of New Jersey (SONJ) and registration to participate is open online now and on-site the day of the plunge.
“We are so happy to have this event back in town. It means we are slowing moving in the right direction toward normalcy,” Fitzsimmons said in an email. “We are also grateful that SONJ chooses Wildwood to host their event. It's a privilege to be a small part of their fundraising effort for such a great cause!”
North Wildwood
The Fallen Hero Polar Bear Plunge in North Wildwood comes a little later in the year, but the water will be just as cold.
On April 9, 2022, at the 15th Street lifeguard station, those daring enough to take the off-season dip can register. The plunge will be at the 16th street beach at 11 a.m.
Judges will be on lifeguard stands to evaluate participants’ costumes.
Keenan’s hosts the afterparty and this year, those who want to drink but not swim can purchase a wrist band to support the fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the Fallen Hero Survivor’s Fund.
Cape May
The St. Paddy’s Day Plunge and 5k will take place March 19 at noon.
Registration for that event is now open online and proceeds will benefit the Cape May Food Closet.
The afterparty is at Carney’s on Beach Avenue, where live bands and DJ’s entertain runners and swimmers after they dry off, as well as those who opted to stay inside the bar and hear about the cold waters second hand.
Ocean City
Ocean City will have its family friendly first dip New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. on the beach by the Music Pier.
The event is free, but a waiver must be signed prior to entering the water.
On New Year’s Eve, Ocean City hosts First Night, which is an alcohol-free celebration in the dry town. First Night, modeled after an alcohol-free New Year's Eve celebration in Boston, was founded 29 years ago. Attendance is capped at 10,000 with admission buttons selling out year after year, according to Ocean City’s website.
Sea Isle
The big question is what’s happening this year in Sea Isle, and little info is coming out of there.
The future of Sea Isle’s massively popular plunge was thrown into question when the city said it would no longer allow private events to use city property and Lacosta, the bar that hosted it, sold.
Traditionally held over President’s Day weekend, the event gave far more businesses than Lacosta a mid-winter financial shot in the arm.
At a Nov. 23 City Council meeting, Councilwoman Mary Tighe said she was upset at how the event’s future has been handled.
“People are hugely disappointed, as am I, with what has transpired. The cancellation of popular, fun, and well-known activities over Polar Bear weekend was a highlight for generations, with a wide range of hundreds of people participating in just the plunge alone, and now there’s nothing," said Tighe.
She did not respond to a request for a follow-up interview. Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Police Chief Tom McQuillen both did not respond to requests for comment on how the city is planning to prepare for any version of its plunge this year.
To contact Shay Roddy email sroddy@cmcherald.com.