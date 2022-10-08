CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - Getting all that sand off before returning to the car or heading in for some lunch will be easier for Cape May beach visitors in 2023. At its Oct. 5 meeting, the city council authorized up to $69,000 for the Public Works Department to purchase enough outdoor shower units so that all entrances to the city’s beaches will be equipped.

