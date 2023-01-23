Shawcrest Mobile Home Community and Marina Residents

John Niewinski, a resident from the Shawcrest Mobile Home Community, speaks on behalf of more than 30 residents in attendance at the Jan. 18 Lower Township Council meeting.  

 Christopher South

VILLAS – Residents of the Shawcrest Mobile Home Community and Marina showed up in force at the Jan. 18 Lower Township Council meeting to voice complaints about rising lot rents and the reduction of services. 

