COURT HOUSE - Residents can help protect their furry friends by getting them vaccinated at one of Middle Township’s free rabies clinics for dogs and cats.
“As rabies is so deadly, prevention is the only key to effective control,” said Middle Township’s Animal Control Officer William Candell. “The most effective prevention is had when domesticated animals are vaccinated against rabies.”
A recent Middle Township case of rabies in a skunk underscores the importance of rabies vaccinations for pets. The rabid skunk came into contact with a family’s dog in their backyard. The dog did not have an up-to-date rabies vaccination, so it must be quarantined for 45 days.
Middle Township has only had 1 domesticated animal with rabies; an unvaccinated horse in January 2019. There have been 11 cases in wildlife since then. Once rabies establishes in an area, it always remains among the wildlife. Even if a pet stays indoors, it can be exposed to the virus if a wild animal such as a bat gets inside, Candell said.
About 70 dogs and 20 cats typically visit each of the free rabies clinics. The schedule for this year’s clinics in the Township is:
Feb. 4, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House
May 6, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House
November 4, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at the Public Works Building, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House
Middle Township dog owners will need a current rabies vaccination to receive a license for their pet. Dogs over 6 months old must be licensed in January of each year.
A one-year license for a spayed or neutered dog is $8.20, and owners pay $24.60 for a three-year license. For dogs that are not spayed or neutered, a one-year license costs $11.20 and a three-year license is $33.60. Dog licensing can now be completed online by visiting Middle Township’s dog license portal. Licenses are also available at each Free Rabies Clinic.
