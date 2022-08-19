MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - David Elliott assumed the role of Middle Township Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Qualified Purchasing Agent following the January2022 retirement of Susan Quinones. At a Township Committee meeting Aug. 15, the governing body acknowledged Elliott’s resignation, effective Sept. 16, 2022.  

