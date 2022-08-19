COURT HOUSE -On the same night that Middle Township promotedJen DeLanzo as thetownship’s first female acting captain, the municipalityauthorizedparticipation in an amendedalternative route hiring path for new officers.
Saying it was time for a new generation of leadership in the department, Police Chief Christopher Leusnercelebrated the promotion of DeLanzo and new Lieutenant Bryan Murphy as examplesof the change.
“You are going to see a lot of change as older officers retire,” Leusner said, adding that the department has highly qualified people in the ranks ready to step up.
Hiring has been an issue in police departments across the county and beyond.The township has a civil servicepolice department,butLeusnerexplained that the state has not offered the testregularly enough to provide updated lists for hiring.
Analternative route program wasinitiatedby the legislaturein 2021and used heavily by the department, but changes to the program in Julylimited the ability of a police department to hire from other departments. “Some towns were just losing too many officers,” Leusner said.
The program does still allow an individual to put himself or herself through the police training academy.Once graduated they can become viable candidates for hiring.The program now also allows a department to hire a temporary police officer who then has 9 months to completethe training academy.
At thethe sameAug.15meetingthat saw the promotions, the governing body approved the hire of KenzeeDelgadoas a temporary officer.
