COURT HOUSE - Two resolutions passed by Middle Township Committee Feb. 6 expressed the municipality’s support for legislation introduced in Trenton by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st).
Senate Bill S-2079 was introduced March 3, 2022, with an identical bill introduced in the Assembly by Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (both R-1st) Nov. 11, 2022.
The bill would require that 100% of hotel and motel occupancy fees be used for arts, historical heritage, and tourism purposes. In effect, the bill would no longer allow the state to use occupancy tax revenue for purposes other than the support of tourism and related activities. The bill would also allow counties like Cape May to retain more occupancy tax dollars for tourism infrastructure expenses.
Testa also introduced the second bill supported by Middle Township Committee, S-3388. This bill was introduced Dec. 15, 2022. It would redirect $300 million in federal pandemic relief funds to create a competitive capital project grant program for institutions of higher education.
Under the current fiscal year 2023 state appropriations, the $300 million would be awarded only to Rutgers University for capital projects, leaving other institutions in the state unable to compete for a share of the funds.
The Middle Township resolution argues that creating a competitive grant program “more fairly and efficiently” allocates the relief dollars.
