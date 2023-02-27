MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - At a Middle Township Committee meeting Feb. 22, Mayor Timothy Donohue said the township is seeking a $400,000 grant from Cape May County, with the funding to be used for the repair of township roads affected by the Del Haven Water Infrastructure Project. 

