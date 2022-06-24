NJ NEW JERSEY WEED MARIJUANA POT STOCK IMAGE
SquareLogo/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted two cannabis-related ordinances at its June 22 meeting.  

In one, the municipality reversed its earlier ban on retail establishments for recreational cannabis sales. In the other, it set up a process for evaluation of applications from businesses seeking municipal support in the state licensing process.  

Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) license review requires a formal statement of municipal support for one of the six license classes. 

Mayor Timothy Donohue explained that the municipality had earlier said no to retail recreational cannabis establishments because the state rules were still evolving.  

“We needed more information,” Donohue said.  

The municipality is now approving the location of one cannabis retail license in any location within the commercial district.  

In October 2021, the municipality opened to businesses that would cultivate or manufacture cannabis products for the recreational or medical market. 

Explaining that the municipality has been approached by several businesses about the location of a retail store, Donohue said there was a need for a structured process to evaluate applications. The second adopted ordinance delineates that process and sets a $2,500 nonrefundable application fee to cover the costs of a comprehensive review. 

Thus far, the CRC has not issued any licenses for any class of cannabis activity in Cape May County. The only other county municipalities that have taken steps to allow the retail sale of recreational cannabis are West Cape May and Lower Township.  

West Cape May has endorsed two applicants for a state license. Municipalities would be allowed to attach a local tax to any cannabis business within their borders, making the emerging industry a potentially attractive source of new revenue. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments