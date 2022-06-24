COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted two cannabis-related ordinances at its June 22 meeting.
In one, the municipality reversed its earlier ban on retail establishments for recreational cannabis sales. In the other, it set up a process for evaluation of applications from businesses seeking municipal support in the state licensing process.
Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) license review requires a formal statement of municipal support for one of the six license classes.
Mayor Timothy Donohue explained that the municipality had earlier said no to retail recreational cannabis establishments because the state rules were still evolving.
“We needed more information,” Donohue said.
The municipality is now approving the location of one cannabis retail license in any location within the commercial district.
In October 2021, the municipality opened to businesses that would cultivate or manufacture cannabis products for the recreational or medical market.
Explaining that the municipality has been approached by several businesses about the location of a retail store, Donohue said there was a need for a structured process to evaluate applications. The second adopted ordinance delineates that process and sets a $2,500 nonrefundable application fee to cover the costs of a comprehensive review.
Thus far, the CRC has not issued any licenses for any class of cannabis activity in Cape May County. The only other county municipalities that have taken steps to allow the retail sale of recreational cannabis are West Cape May and Lower Township.
West Cape May has endorsed two applicants for a state license. Municipalities would be allowed to attach a local tax to any cannabis business within their borders, making the emerging industry a potentially attractive source of new revenue.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.