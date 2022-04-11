MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee introduced a 2022 budget that calls for a $0.027 increase in the municipal tax rate, equating to a 5.45% hike.  

The budget appropriates $24.4 million for the general fund and $5.2 million for the self-financing sewer utility. The municipal tax rate proposed in the budget rises from .492 to a 2022 level of .519 per $100 of assessed value. 

To keep the tax rate increase at the level proposed, the budget makes use of more of the municipal surplus. The budget makes use of $1.7 million in surplus funds compared to $1.1 million used in 2021. 

The 2022 budget benefits from a decrease in over $500,000 in salaries and wages for the emergency dispatch function, which was relocated to the county, and the rescue squad, which has had its function privatized in 2022. Almost all other salary and wages categories increased in the 2022 budget. 

The budget also makes use of $981,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. This is the second year of the two-year special pandemic-related funding. The funds will no longer be available in 2023. 

Miscellaneous revenues are shown down just over $1.7 million. Much of the decrease is in grant funds that are often not known for the coming year when a new budget is introduced. 

The budget shows a $33 million increase in municipal tax ratables. Township auditor Leon Costello called the ratable increase one of the largest Middle Township has seen in a long time. 

A public hearing on the introduced budget is expected at the May 2 committee meeting. 

