COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue said he expected a “packed house” at Middle Township Committee's reorganization meeting Jan. 4. The plan originally called for an in-person meeting that would also be broadcast via Zoom for those citizens unable to attend, given the heavy snow the day before, or those concerned about the high levels of Covid community spread.
Plans also called for a discussion of the municipality’s 2022 goals, building on a two-year pandemic experience that failed to halt the municipality’s growth. In the 2020 census, Middle Township was the only municipality with substantial growth in population in the decade since the 2010 census.
A message broadcast earlier in the day promised that officials would use the meeting to “reflect on a year of continued growth despite formidable challenges.” That discussion was given a snow day and postponed to a time when, as Donohue said, “We can all be together.”
Given that the look back at 2021 was postponed, as was the discussion of plans for 2022, the virtual reorganization meeting became an exercise in the quick passage of 37 routine resolutions, including approving a temporary budget, reappointing people to professional roles, authorizing expired shared service agreements, and renewing annual licenses.
As part of the business agenda, the three-member governing body reconfirmed Donohue as mayor and Theron “Ike” Gandy as deputy mayor. Gandy took the oath of office for a new three-year term after his win in the November election.
Among the many resolutions passed was one that authorizes the municipality to seek proposals for emergency medical service (EMS). Donohue said that municipal officials had taken a “hard look” at the municipality’s EMS function. Donohue characterized the municipality’s effort as a comprehensive look at service, costs, the ability to recruit and hold key employees, equipment, and the long-term viability of the function.
The next step, as Donohue described it, was to seek proposals that would show what the municipality could expect and at what cost if it “privatized” the function. He compared it to a step that was recently taken in Lower Township.
According to Donohue, no decisions have been made. The authorization of a municipal request for proposals was part of due diligence.
