Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 1.16.44 PM.png

Bounce houses on public property would be banned under the proposed ordinance.

 Mario_d_chile/Via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - An ordinance prohibiting the use and operation of bounce houses on municipal property was scheduled for a vote at an April 18 meeting of Middle Township Committee.  

In response to public comments opposed to the outright ban, the second reading of the ordinance was tabled. 

The restrictions on the use of the popular child activity emanated from the municipality’s concern that organizations operating such inflatables too frequently did so without the municipality’s knowledge and absent the required certification of insurance, actions that create potential liabilities for the county.  

According to Mayor Timothy Donohue, the proposed prohibition was based on the recommendations of the municipality’s insurance carrier. 

For now, the bounce houses are still permitted. If they are to be preserved long-term, the municipality may need some other mechanism for dealing with potential taxpayer liability caused by unapproved and uninsured use. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments