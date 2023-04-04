COURT HOUSE – At its April 3 meeting, Middle Township Committee approved a list of 15 properties for a land sale auction to be held May 24. The township regularly holds land sales for properties that have been foreclosed upon due to unpaid taxes.
Minimum bids for the properties listed in the resolution range from $8,000 to $36,200. A minimum bid price is set for the properties based on assessed value. Some lots are empty, and others have structures. If all properties sold at the minimum bid price, the land sale would net $265,000.
Several properties on the list have Whitesboro addresses. In the past, Whitesboro community members have opposed the land sales arguing that they do harm to the historic community. Some have raised the issue of rapid increases in property values which, due to increased taxes, can force people out of the community.
Township officials have explained that getting foreclosed property off the township’s books helps the budget process and efforts to keep tax rates stable.
