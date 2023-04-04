MT Logo

COURT HOUSE – At its April 3 meeting, Middle Township Committee approved a list of 15 properties for a land sale auction to be held May 24. The township regularly holds land sales for properties that have been foreclosed upon due to unpaid taxes.

