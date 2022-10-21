COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee used its Oct. 17 meeting to fill out membership in the newly created Rio Grande Community Partnership, a committee of residents, business owners, social services representatives and municipal officials. The partnership will seek solutions to many of the problems that have increasingly plagued the community.
Rio Grande is a major retail hub for the municipality, a center of many county and state services, and a residential area with over 3,600 individuals, according to the 2020 census. Rio Grande is also a focal point for the homeless problem in the county. It has long been a location burdened by petty crime and heavy illicit drug use.
The Rio Grande Partnership, a concept developed by township committee member James Norris, is intended to bring community stakeholders together to seek options that the community and municipal officials can employ to improve the quality of life.
Named to the partnership for initial three-year terms were F. Scott Webster, Jeff Mattera, Rachael Johnson, and Arthur Andre Jr.
Three business representatives are Michelle DeVico, William Feraco, and Tom Tower Jr. Each will serve an initial 2-year term. Representing local social services organizations for a 1-year term are Denise South of Cape Hope and Jon Bolte of the Branches.
Nikki Hober, from the township, will serve as secretary and the group will be advised by the Township Solicitor Marcus Karavan. The group will also have advisors from the township committee, the police department and the county. Those advisors have not yet been named.
