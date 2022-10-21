MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee used its Oct. 17 meeting to fill out membership in the newly created Rio Grande Community Partnership, a committee of residents, business owners, social services representatives and municipal officials. The partnership will seek solutions to many of the problems that have increasingly plagued the community. 

