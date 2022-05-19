dispensary sign
COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee introduced two ordinances May 16 that could result in retail recreational cannabis in the municipality. 

The municipality had previously banned all classes of recreational cannabis business. At the time, so little was known about the evolving state regulations that the governing body took the approach of a total ban. Municipal officials made clear then that they might revisit the ban once more information was available. That moment is now. 

The first of the introduced ordinances opens the door to one class 5 retail licensee in the municipality’s commercial district. The municipality has already supported the application of INSA, a Massachusetts-based company, for a medical marijuana dispensary on Indian Trail Road. 

The second ordinance establishes a procedure for any aspirant seeking to obtain municipal support for a state license application. The process comes with a $2,500 fee to cover the expense of reviewing submitted plans for a municipal facility. 

Both ordinances are scheduled for a public hearing at the June 22 meeting of the committee when a vote to adopt may be taken. 

If the ordinances are adopted, Middle Township will join West Cape May and Lower Township as county municipalities ready to host a recreational cannabis retail facility. Thus far, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved no stand-alone recreational cannabis retail licenses. Recreational cannabis can be sold in 13 medical marijuana facilities, which were allowed to expand their operations. 

