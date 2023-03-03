Mayor Tim Donohue at 2023 State of the Township Address

Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue gives his annual State of the Township address March 1.   

 Courtesy Middle Township's Facebook page

COURT HOUSE - Each year, Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue uses a key phrase or word to describe the coming year during his State of the Township address. In 2022, the key phrase was “full speed ahead.” Donohue gave his 2023 presentation March 1 and declared the coming year “challenging.”

