COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee reintroduced an ordinance amendment Sept. 6 that clarifies the criteria that must be met in order for a campground structure to be considered an appropriate temporary structure. The goal is to define the “types of non-permanent structures which are permissible as additions within campgrounds.”
Middle May Limit Permanent Structures in Campgrounds
- Tranquility - It appears to me that the length and quantity of Cape May Beach walkway mats this season were less than last season. Where did the mats go? It would be great to see more mats toward the surf and...
- Town Bank - Cape May Spouter: I agree with you about the Ebike riders not wearing helmets, I have one, but no matter what I ride, I always wear a helmet. People seem to forget that by wearing that helmet they...
- Town Bank - This spout is to the Spouter that feels food for inmates should go to children in schools. I kind of agree with you there. The Moderator added that: “how do you propose they get food?” To that...
- Cape May - Biden's achievements for average Americans are hard to keep track of: the train is moving fast: Infrastructure investment w/the jobs to make it happen; the CHIP act to ensure critical computer...
- West Cape May - Now that Elmira Street in West Cape May/Cape May will be closed for a long period of time, how about a police officer at the intersection by CVS on Park Blvd and Perry Street. Always a bad spot, but...