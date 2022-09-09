MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee reintroduced an ordinance amendment Sept. 6 that clarifies the criteria that must be met in order for a campground structure to be considered an appropriate temporary structure. The goal is to define the “types of non-permanent structures which are permissible as additions within campgrounds.” 

