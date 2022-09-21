COURT HOUSE - Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown Cape May Court House – and they’re looking for suggestions.
“Before we draw conclusions, we want to get input from the businesses, from the people that live in that area, and from the people who visit the downtown,” said Mayor Tim Donohue.
Cape May County will join the Township in exploring possibilities to bring more cohesiveness to Mechanic Street and the surrounding intersections in Cape May Court House.
“The County has a strong presence and a keen interest in ensuring that ‘Downtown Court House’ evolves into an even more vibrant, walkable, and appealing downtown,” said Commissioner Will Morey. “We are enthusiastic to collaborate and invest with the Township to explore ideas and strategies for enhancing circulation and aesthetics in the area while maximizing opportunities for compelling and productive public spaces.”
The downtown area is a blend of retail, residential and government spaces. Cape May Court House is the county seat, and the area houses Superior Court, the County Clerk’s Office, the Board of Elections and other county offices. The quaint downtown area also houses a branch of the Cape May County Library and Middle Township’s municipal offices.
Although the downtown flow is disrupted by some empty storefronts and retail spaces, especially along Route 9, the Township sees plenty of potential.
“Some changes have been happening organically, so it’s a great time to help that along. We’re looking to harness the energy that’s already there to create a true sense of place,” Donohue said.
The Township is circulating a survey to residents, visitors and business owners. Participants will be asked what changes they think would make downtown more convenient and attractive.
Revitalization efforts might include more parking and additional green space and walkable areas.
“This process goes beyond bringing in more businesses,” Donohue said. “We want to enhance the quality of life for all of those who live in and use the area.”
