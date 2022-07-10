MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - At a July 6 meeting of Middle Township Committee, a resolution passed, which authorizes a land sale of properties now belonging to the municipality. 

The appendix to the resolution shows 25 properties with a significant number in Whitesboro.  

The minimum bid for the properties ranges from $1,900 to $117,300. If all land is sold at the minimum bid amount, the total revenue would be $739,200, with a median price of $13,900. 

The sale is set to take place Sept. 14 at Township Hall at 10 a.m. 

