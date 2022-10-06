Whitesboro Land Sale 1.png
Alec Hansen

COURT HOUSE - A resolution passed at the Oct. 5 meeting of the Middle Township Committee authorized a land sale for Nov. 30. The resolution lists 13 properties with minimum bid values ranging from $10,900 to $70,000.

