MT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township joined with other Cape May County municipalities April 17 by inserting “breach of the peace” language into several ordinances that deal with unwanted behavior.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments