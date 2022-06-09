Middle Township Committee honors retiring Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Sean McDevitt at its June 6 meeting. Pictured from left, Mayor Tim Donohue, McDevitt, Committee member Ike Gandy, and Committee member Jim Norris.
Courtesy Middle Township Police Department Facebook
COURT HOUSE - At its June 6 meeting, Middle Township Committee recognized the long service of retiring Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Sean McDevitt.
McDevitt began with the municipal EMS corps in January 1998 and rose to chief in 2002. His 24-plus years of service overlapped with his 25 years as a firefighter with the Green Creek Volunteer Fire Company. He later became an instructor at the Cape May County Fire Academy for over 20 years.
McDevitt served in even more public safety roles. He spent six years as the municipality’s emergency management coordinator and even did a stint as a communications officer in the municipal dispatch.
Emergency preparedness and response in Middle Township for over 20 years has been synonymous with Sean McDevitt. His service to the municipality has been long enough that Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen recalled being watched by McDevittas a childwhile her father finished his shift as a police officer.
McDevitt’s departure coincides with the change in how the municipality will provide EMS services moving forward. The governing body recently authorized privatization of those services with a contract with Inspira Health EMS and Ground Transport.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.