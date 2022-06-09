EMS Sean McDevitt celebrated 6.8.22.jpg

Middle Township Committee honors retiring Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Sean McDevitt at its June 6 meeting. Pictured from left, Mayor Tim Donohue, McDevitt, Committee member Ike Gandy, and Committee member Jim Norris.

 Courtesy Middle Township Police Department Facebook

COURT HOUSE - At its June 6 meeting, Middle Township Committee recognized the long service of retiring Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Sean McDevitt. 

McDevitt began with the municipal EMS corps in January 1998 and rose to chief in 2002. His 24-plus years of service overlapped with his 25 years as a firefighter with the Green Creek Volunteer Fire Company. He later became an instructor at the Cape May County Fire Academy for over 20 years. 

McDevitt served in even more public safety roles. He spent six years as the municipality’s emergency management coordinator and even did a stint as a communications officer in the municipal dispatch. 

Emergency preparedness and response in Middle Township for over 20 years has been synonymous with Sean McDevitt. His service to the municipality has been long enough that Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen recalled being watched by McDevitt as a child while her father finished his shift as a police officer. 

McDevitt’s departure coincides with the change in how the municipality will provide EMS services moving forward. The governing body recently authorized privatization of those services with a contract with Inspira Health EMS and Ground Transport. 

