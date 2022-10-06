COURT HOUSE - Commissioner-Director Gerald M. Thornton, an influential figure in Cape May County politics since the 1970s, will retire at the end of the year – but not before being honored by his hometown of Middle Township.
Middle issued a proclamation citing Thornton’s “hard work and dedication to Cape May County throughout an illustrious career in service spanning 40 years” at its Oct. 5 Township Committee meeting. The proclamation set aside Oct. 10 as Gerald M. Thornton Day in Middle Township.
“On behalf of all the residents of Middle Township, I want to say how honored we have been to have Jerry Thornton as our ‘hometown’ Freeholder/Commissioner for so many years,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Jerry has always stood up for what is right and has been a fearless fighter for our Township in our shared mission of constantly striving to improve the quality of life for all of our residents. Thank you, Jerry, for your forty years of service to Cape May County.”
Thornton is the longest-serving county official, who originally served as county freeholder from 1976 to 1987. After a break from elected office, Thornton successfully ran for freeholder again in 1995, and was re-elected to eight consecutive three-year terms. New Jersey changed the name of the position from freeholder to commissioner in 2021.
In addition to his public service, Thornton served for 12 years in the Air Force and has consistently advocated for fellow veterans. The creation of the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery is a highlight of his legacy. Thornton proposed using county-owned land to build the cemetery and worked with the state and veterans organizations to bring the project to fruition. When the cemetery opened in Cape May Court House in 1980, Cape May County was one of only two counties in the nation with a local cemetery for its veterans.
Thornton counts his work to help create the county’s Special Services District and senior centers among his other proud accomplishments.
As Commissioner, he is responsible for overseeing areas such as Finance & Purchasing, Emergency Management, Culture & Heritage, Tourism and Public Information. He is a liaison to a number of organizations and institutions, including the Pinelands Commission, Atlantic Cape Community College and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Thornton’s long record of service has earned him previous honors, including the Board of Directors Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC). He also is a member of the NJAC County Commissioner Hall of Fame.
