COURT HOUSE - At its Jan. 18 meeting, Middle Township Committee honored three employees as they retired from municipal service.
Deborah Becker is retiring from her position as municipal court administrator. Becker had to see the court through the difficulties of the Covid pandemic. She also served the municipality as secretary to the Council on the Arts.
Vera Kalish leaves her position as personnel officer. Her name is familiar to any who have perused the municipality’s job listings. She also served as secretary to the Safety Committee.
Lt. Mark Higginbottom is taking his retirement from the Middle Township Police Department. Police Chief Christopher Leusner praised Higginbottom’s commitment to community policing, saying that it was Higginbottom who developed the idea for the municipality's Police Youth Summer Camp that grew from 50 to 250 young people participating.
