COURT HOUSE - The retirement of long-time Zoning Official David May has led to the internal appointment of Rachael Shepherd to fill the role. Shepherd is a native of the municipality. 

Shepherd worked in the Construction and Zoning Office for over two years. Mayor Timothy Donohue has said that Shepherd was instrumental in the municipality’s effort to bring the entire permitting process under one roof. Shepherd was honored as the municipality’s employee of the month in May 2021. 

Shepherd’s appointment as zoning official came at the Feb. 23 meeting of Middle Township Committee, effective March 1. At the same meeting, Shepherd was appointed to both the Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Planning Board. 

