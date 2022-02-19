TRENTON – The Murphy Administration announced $8.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Safe Streets to Transit Program (SSTT) grants for 19 municipal projects in nine counties Feb. 15. This year’s grants represent the largest amount of funds provided in a single year for the Safe Streets to Transit Program.
“Providing safe transportation alternatives for everyone in our state, particularly those who rely on mass transit, is part of my commitment to make New Jersey more fair and equitable,” Governor Phil Murphy said. “By significantly increasing the amount of money available to the Safe Streets to Transit Program, we are making sure people walking to transit facilities can do so safely.”
“The increased funding means a record number of communities are receiving Safe Streets to Transit grants this year to improve pedestrian safety throughout the state,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “These grants will allow 19 municipalities to improve sidewalks and provide safe and convenient crosswalks near bus and rail stations, promoting the use of public transit.”
The Safe Streets to Transit (SSTT) program is one of several pedestrian safety initiatives funded through the State Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). The SSTT program provides funding to counties and municipalities to improve the overall safety and accessibility for mass transit riders walking to transit facilities. The program encourages transit users to walk to transit stations, and facilitates the implementation of projects and activities that will improve pedestrian conditions within a 1-mile radius of a transit facility or station.
Traditionally, there is $1 million available each year for Safe Streets to Transit Program grants. This year, two additional appropriations were funded for this program. One was for $1.8 million. In addition, $13.5 million was appropriated for Grants-in-Aid programs, specifically for the Transit Village Program, the Safe Streets to Transit Program, and for Bicycle & Pedestrian Facilities/Accommodations. Of the $13.5 million, $5.8 million was provided for the Safe Streets to Transit Program.
Projects are awarded on a competitive basis taking into consideration proximity to a transit facility, safety, accessibility, project need and applicant’s past performance using other Local Aid funds.
