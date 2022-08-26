Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 9.33.53 AM.png

Data comes from Middle Township financial documents.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Measured by land area, Middle Township is one of the largest of the state’s 564 municipalities, ranking in the top ten. That reality places a significant burden on many municipal services, from policing to trash removal to infrastructure maintenance. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments