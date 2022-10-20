COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted two ordinances Oct. 17 that seek to create meaningful opportunities for the development of low- and moderate-income housing in the Township Residential (TR) zone. The ordinances are part of the settlement agreement the township reached with the Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC) following litigation initiated by FSHC over how the township would meet its obligation for affordable housing.
editor's pick
Middle Encourages Low- and Moderate-income Housing
Township Residential Zone Targeted for Incentives
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Vince Conti
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex ‘Moving Forward’
- State Detective Arrested After N. Wildwood Bar Incident
- LCMR Locked Down After Hoax Threat
- Route 47 Wawa Gets Green Light from Court
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- July 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- Rare Bird Spotted in Del Haven
- Cris Pannullo from Ocean City Is on an 11-Game Winning Streak
- H2oi Name is Ruined, Car Enthusiast Says
- Wildwood Cracks Down on ‘Exhibition Driving’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Ocean City - My Husband is a State Police Officer and is sequestered from speaking about politics openly, But I'm not and I am his wife, I'm also a mother of 2 small children like many of you out there...
- Cape May - Politica rhetoric is alive in Cape May. The figures about The Public Safety Building continue to grow. The validated $14.5 Million cost became a false $21 Million claim in the last election to scare...
- Wildwood - Can ya'll lighten up about the Herald asking for a dollar? Or about fees associated with features on the online version? We are SO incredibly privileged to have such a solid local newspaper that...
- CMCH - The more truthful statement would be. The creator made all things perfect, and man perverted, diseased, and destroyed. Why he made us; God only knows!
- Seaville - Upper Twp - In response to some spouts regarding parents that are against the new Sex Ed standards in NJ schools…We are not against teachers. And we are in support of and for the inclusion of each and every...