COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted two ordinances Oct. 17 that seek to create meaningful opportunities for the development of low- and moderate-income housing in the Township Residential (TR) zone. The ordinances are part of the settlement agreement the township reached with the Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC) following litigation initiated by FSHC over how the township would meet its obligation for affordable housing. 

