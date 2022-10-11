Man speaks at middle meeting.jpg

A member of the Old Stagecoach Condo Campground in Middle Township rises to speak in opposition to the ordinance.

 By Vince Conti

COURT HOUSE - At its meeting Oct. 7, the Middle Township Committee adopted an ordinance that the township says clarifies language concerning campground residential structures. The goal is to ensure that such structures are not permanent.

