COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee approved a $100,000 per year contract with Inspira Health Network, of Vineland, April 4, ending the municipality’s paid Township of Middle EMS.
The contract has a 24-month term, with three additional one-year extensions possible. Inspira was the only organization that responded to the municipality's request for bids.
The municipality is also served by two all-volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) units, with the Middle Township Ambulance Corps and the Rio Grande Rescue Squad.
According to Mayor Timothy Donohue, the municipality made the “difficult decision” to privatize the EMS function because of a confluence of factors that had made continuing to provide the service as a municipality unrealistic.
Donohue cited manpower shortages, aging equipment, expanded training requirements, and the difficulty of recruiting and retaining qualified personnel.
“We needed to provide the necessary level of service to the township,” Donohue said. “This is the best way to do that.”
In 2021, Inspira received a contract for EMS services in Lower Township. This was followed by Inspira’s purchase of the Belleplain Emergency Corps, giving the private, nonprofit health network the responsibility for providing basic life support transport services in Dennis Township and Woodbine. The award of the Middle Township contract is a further indication of the difficulties towns are facing with EMS services.
“This is a national issue,” Donohue said.
In New Jersey, the problem is not helped by the fact that the state doesn't designate EMS as an essential service, a situation that leads to inconsistencies in how the service is provided across the state.
The 2021 award to Inspira in Lower Township was for an initial period at $35,000 per year from the municipality. Most of the revenue from the service will come from insurance and fees for transport.
When Donohue was asked why Middle Township’s award was for $100,000 per year, he explained that Middle has twice as much land area to cover and a historically higher call volume for service. He said that the municipality will benefit from a savings with the new arrangement.
At the same meeting, the municipality renewed its contract for one year with the all-volunteer Ambulance Corps. The arrangement calls for $40,000 a year from the municipality.
It will be left to the Ambulance Corps and Inspira to define their working relationship in the municipality. There was no arrangement or funding approved for the Rio Grande Rescue Squad.
Inspira Health now provides basic life support service transport to all of Cape May County's mainland, except for Upper Township. Inspira also provides EMS service to five other municipalities outside the county.
To contact Vince Conti, email vconti@cmcherald.com.