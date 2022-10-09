Glass,Jar,Full,Of,Cannabis,Sativa,For,Sale,At,A
Federico Magonio via Shutterstock

COURT HOUSE - At its meeting Oct. 5, the Middle Township Committee authorized support for an out-of-state company to operate a retail recreational cannabis business.

