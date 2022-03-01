Paramedics,With,A,Patient,In,An,Ambulance
Stock Image

COURT HOUSE - Repeatedly, Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue has responded to questions concerning emergency medical services with the same reply.  

For almost a year now, the municipality has been considering how best to provide critical medical services.  

“We have been very deliberate,” Donohue said.  

“It is a complicated issue,” he added while stating that the municipality has made no decision on how to proceed. 

The municipality went out to bid for emergency medical services Jan. 11 and the due date for submissions is March 1. Municipal officials expect that the bidding process will help them evaluate the potential benefits and drawbacks of privatizing the service. Currently, the municipality is served by a combination of paid and volunteer responders. 

Recently, Lower Township ended its Rescue Squad and contracted with Inspira Health for ambulance services. It took Lower Township two separate efforts to attract bids, with Inspira being the only bidder on the second effort. 

Across the county, volunteer fire companies and rescue squads are finding it difficult to recruit and retain appropriate personnel. 

