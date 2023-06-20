MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township approved an increase in the hourly pay rate of Special Law Enforcement Officers Class II (SLEO) at the June 19 Township Committee meeting. After graduating from the police academy, these officers will now receive $23 an hour, up from $20 an hour.

