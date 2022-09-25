COURT HOUSE – The Middle Township Committee approved two ordinances Sept. 19, along with an affordable housing spending plan update. Mayor Timothy Donohue said the township is nearing the end of a process that has implemented its affordable housing settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC).
The various measures approved over the months since the settlement was announced in January have positioned the township to meet its obligations under New Jersey law.
The settlement also creates a better opportunity for affordable housing development in the township, the largest municipality in the county to have reached a settlement with FSHC. The FSHC is a New Jersey Supreme Court-designated interested party representing the broader community with affordable housing needs.
According to the settlement, Middle accepts a fair share obligation of 320 affordable housing units with a focus on opportunities for the creation of such units along the Route 9 corridor. Donohue has spoken about the way the settlement spreads out the units rather than aggregating them into one or two projects.
The township has struggled with the issue of affordable housing for over a decade. It faced litigation from the FSHC in 2021 when the center accused the township of “dragging its feet” on the development of an agreement.
In May of this year, the township created an ordinance amending its affordable housing regulations and made changes to the plans for two designated redevelopment zones. The two zones are in the Rio Grande section of the township off Route 47 and along Indian Trail Road. Housing development in these areas would require that 20% of the units, one of every five units, be designated for affordable housing.
At the most recent Sept. 19 meeting, the township committee introduced two rezoning ordinances.
One set up a mandatory ‘set aside’ of 20% for any development of five or more housing units in the township residential zone (TR). It establishes that multi-family development is permitted in the zone with appropriate compliance with the ‘set aside.’
The other ordinance moves certain properties from the residential zone to the TR zone. Ten specific lots are listed in the ordinance.
Both ordinances will have a public hearing at the Oct. 17 meeting of the committee.
The meeting also saw the passage of a resolution updating the township’s spending plan for affordable housing. That plan governs the spending of funds from the township’s affordable housing trust fund.
Throughout the long process, Donohue has emphasized the township’s recognition and acceptance of its obligations. He also has noted to the public that the settlement agreement requires that the township take action that creates a realistic opportunity for developers to build affordable housing.
The settlement does not require the township to build the housing itself.
