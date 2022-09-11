COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee approved a shared services agreement with Wildwood Crest for the work of Crest Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Francine Springer Sept. 6. The township is currently conducting a search for a permanent CFO.
Middle accepted the resignation of its CFO, David Elliott, Aug. 15, after he served less than a year in the position. Mayor Timothy Donohue said the agreement with Wildwood Crest is for 90 days.
In 2022, Middle Township had a general fund budget of $24.7 million and a sewer utility budget of $5.5 million. The largest municipality in the county in land area and second largest in population, Middle’s 2022 budget showed 158 full-time personnel positions and 70 budgeted part-time positions.
“We are a large town with a sizable budget,” Donohue said, as he spoke of the task of filling the vacant position permanently.
The challenges facing a new CFO in 2023 will include the loss of almost $1 million of federal relief funds from the 2022 budget revenue. The future employee will also need to cover a $345,000 emergency appropriation from 2022 in the upcoming budget.
Donohue said he envisioned three tasks for Springer in her 90 days in the temporary position. The township needed her to bring stability to the office, evaluate needs, and help with recommendations during the hiring process for a permanent CFO.
