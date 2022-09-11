Middle Logo.png

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee approved a shared services agreement with Wildwood Crest for the work of Crest Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Francine Springer Sept. 6. The township is currently conducting a search for a permanent CFO.

