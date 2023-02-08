Stacy-Ann McPherson (second from left) was sworn in as Middle Township’s Municipal Court Administrator at the Township Committee meeting on Feb. 6. McPherson began working with the township in 2014 as a records clerk for the police Department.
COURT HOUSE - Stacy-Ann McPherson was appointed as the Municipal Court Administrator for Middle Township at the Feb. 6 Committee meeting. Previously the Deputy Court Administrator, McPherson replaces Deborah Becker, who retired after a 25-year career with the Township.
McPherson began working with the township in 2014 as a records clerk for the Police Department. She went on to work for the Municipal Court and became the Deputy Court Administrator in 2019. She received her Municipal Court Administrator certification in 2020 and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
As the Municipal Court Administrator, McPherson ensures the court runs smoothly by preparing dockets, answering community members’ questions, and assisting the staff. Her favorite part of the job is being able to ease citizens’ concerns about the court process.
“Most people come to court filled with worry or anxiety about the process,” said McPherson. “I enjoy talking to them about what to expect and helping them relax. In general, there is a stigma about going to court, so I try to prepare people and make them more comfortable with the experience. I let them know it really is like a normal day, they just talk to a few more people.”
McPherson moved to Middle Township in 2001 and feels honored to work with her community.
“Middle Township is home,” she said. “I love working with the Township. My coworkers are wonderful and there are so many opportunities for career growth.”
