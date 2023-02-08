Stacy-Ann McPherson Appointed Middle Municipal Court Administrator

Stacy-Ann McPherson (second from left) was sworn in as Middle Township’s Municipal Court Administrator at the Township Committee meeting on Feb. 6. McPherson began working with the township in 2014 as a records clerk for the police Department.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Stacy-Ann McPherson was appointed as the Municipal Court Administrator for Middle Township at the Feb. 6 Committee meeting. Previously the Deputy Court Administrator, McPherson replaces Deborah Becker, who retired after a 25-year career with the Township.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments