COURT HOUSE - Middle Township has appointed Police Captain Jennifer DeLanzo as its next Chief of Police, which will make her the first woman to lead the Middle Township Police Department.
In announcing the appointment, Middle officials cited DeLanzo’s “exceptional leadership skills, dedication to public service, and extensive experience in law enforcement.” She was selected following an interview process with current department captains.
DeLanzo, who has served in the Middle Township Police Department for 24 years, will take over from Chief of Police Christopher Leusner, who is retiring May 31 after 26 years with the department.
Leusner will work with DeLanzo over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition when she steps into her new role on June 1.
“I want to congratulate Captain Jennifer DeLanzo on being chosen to serve the residents of Middle Township as the next Chief of Police,” said Leusner. “Captain DeLanzo is a skilled police executive who has played a critical role in the success of the Middle Township Police Department. She understands the importance of engaging our residents and partners in the community to provide the very best police services. I have full confidence Jen will be an outstanding Chief of Police and the type of leader our officers, civilian staff and the residents of Middle Township deserve.”
DeLanzo has a strong background in community policing, which has long been a focus of the department that serves a Township of 20,000-plus residents across 72 square miles.
“I believe that a clear vision, emphasis on teamwork and gratitude are essential qualities of a successful Chief of Police. I am focused on the larger picture of creating a safer community for everyone,” DeLanzo stated in her resume.
After graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2000, DeLanzo began working as a patrol officer for Middle’s police department. She has served as an instructor of anti-drug education programs, and has experience as a hostage negotiator and firearms instructor. In 2016, she was promoted to sergeant and, while serving in this position, graduated from the New Jersey Chiefs of Police Association Command and Leadership Program. DeLanzo was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 and became a captain in 2022.
DeLanzo spearheaded important community programs, such as organizing the Rachel’s Challenge presentation for Middle Township Middle School and Middle Township High School. The presentation focused on reducing bullying and creating a school environment where everyone is accepted. She also initiated a collaborative approach with community group CURE (Christians United for Recovery) to accelerate access to treatment for people with addiction.
“As Director of Public Safety, I’m proud to announce the promotion of Captain Jennifer DeLanzo to the position of Chief of Police,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “Throughout her distinguished career, Captain DeLanzo has demonstrated the leadership skills, work ethic, courage, compassion, and integrity that personify the values of the Middle Township Police Department. As Chief Leusner retires, we move forward with full faith and confidence that the department will proudly remain one of the best in our state.”