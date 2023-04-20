New Middle Police Chief Jennifer DeLanzo

Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo, second from right, will be the first female to serve as the Chief of Police for Middle Township, taking the helm from retiring Chief Christopher Leusner, third from left.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township has appointed Police Captain Jennifer DeLanzo as its next Chief of Police, which will make her the first woman to lead the Middle Township Police Department.

