Middle Road Program.jpeg

Central Avenue was one of many Middle Township roads paved last year. 

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township has rolled out its paving schedule for the rest of the year. The projects will include Goshen Landing Road and West Main Street in Whitesboro, as well as a number of residential roads.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments