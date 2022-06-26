MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted three affordable housing ordinances June 22 that together enact aspects of the settlement reached with the Fair Share Housing Center concerning how the municipality plans to meet its obligations for affordable housing.  

With this step, the municipality has moved closer to a fairness hearing in Superior Court, where the court has the opportunity to accept the settlement, conferring certain immunities from litigation on the municipality. 

The purpose of the three ordinances is to redefine the already existing redevelopment zones in Rio Grande and along Indian Trail Road, along with amendments and changes to the existing municipal code for its affordable housing program.  

The settlement does not require that the municipality build or supply affordable housing, rather it results in changes that provide a reasonable opportunity for a developer to do so. 

The committee had its special counsel for redevelopment present at the meeting, but no member of the public chose to ask questions or offer public comment during the required public hearing. 

