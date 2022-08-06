A,Shopping,Cart,Abandoned,Along,A,Walkway,In,A,Park
Zig Zag Mountain Art via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is a major shopping hub for the southern end of the county. It is also home to many medium to large scale retailers that provide shopping carts for the use of their customers. Therein lies the municipality’s problem. The carts too often make their way off the retail premises and into streets and neighborhoods. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments