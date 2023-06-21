Chew.jpg

Homeless advocate Jim Chew speaks in opposition to the ordinance. 

 Vince Conti

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Following a long and spirited public hearing, June 19, Middle Township’s governing body unanimously adopted an ordinance banning temporary structures.  

Belles.jpg

Rio Grande resident Walt Belles supports the ordinance.
Walker.jpg

Veterans advocate Johnnie Walker opposes the ordinance. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments