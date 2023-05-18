COURT HOUSE - At its meeting May 15, Middle Township Committee adopted its 2023 budget, which calls for a 4.8 cent increase in the tax levy per $100 of assessed value.
Mayor Timothy Donohue said the township was forced to respond to several cost increases over which it had no control. He cited state increases in employee health care premiums and pensions as examples and added that the township was not immune to the high levels of inflation impacting goods and services.
In a press release, the township said that the total property tax bill would rise only 2.95% even though the municipal tax rate was going up by 9.2%. The municipal tax levy accounts for a little over a quarter of the total tax bill with the largest component being the school tax, which is increasing by 2% this year.
The county share of the total tax bill will benefit from a county budget that reduced the general county tax rate by 2.5%. The fire district tax is a much smaller contributor to the overall tax bill. The township release did not provide details on the calculation of an overall 2.95% increase.
According to the release, a property with an assessed value of approximately $400,000 will see an annual increase of $225.74 ($56.43 per quarter).
