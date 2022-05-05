Middle Logo.png

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee adopted a $24.4 million 2022 municipal budget May 2. The budget contains a 5.5% increase in the local purpose property tax, moving the tax rate from $0.492 to $0.519 per $100 of assessed value. The budget also sets a $5.5 million sewer utility budget for 2022. 

The tax increase comes as the municipality’s non-tax revenues are recovering from the pandemic disruptions, but also at a time when attracting and retaining appropriate municipal staff is requiring increases in salary scales.  

Mayor Timothy Donohue spoke of several union contracts the municipality settled in the previous year and the need, in many cases, to increase salary and wages. 

The budget makes use of 78.5% of the municipal surplus, which is comparable to surplus utilization over the past several years. The municipal budget presentation estimated that the cost to the taxpayer for all municipal services represents an average of about 25.7% of a property owner's total tax bill. The other components of the total bill are the county tax at 14.6%, school tax at 54.5%, and special district tax at 5.3%. 

