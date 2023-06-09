COURT HOUSE - At its June 5 meeting, Middle Township Committee inserted $1.4 million in grant funding into the 2023 budget. The grants were made available after the township adopted its annual budget.
One of the largest of the grants was from the county, which distributed $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funding. Middle will use the funding toward the expense of the Del Haven infrastructure improvements. A Small Cities Block Grant of $395,551 will go to the Del Haven water connections project.
Another $400,000 was received from a separate Small Cities grant that will be used for improvements to the Clarence Davies Recreational Complex playground. Playground improvements elsewhere willbenefitfrom a local recreational improvement grant of $78,000.
The resolution inserting the funds into the budget noted a $64,502 Clean Communities grant but did not specify a use for the funds. Noted also was a $32,400 state Department of Law & Public Safety Safe and Secure Communication grant.
A series of smaller grants included a local grant of $3,000 for Middle Township school security, another $7,067 grant from the state Department of Law under the caption of 2023 Summer Expansion Program, and two grants from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety, with $7,000 to support the Click It or Ticket program and $5,250 for support of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay effort.
