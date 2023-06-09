MT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - At its June 5 meeting, Middle Township Committee inserted $1.4 million in grant funding into the 2023 budget. The grants were made available after the township adopted its annual budget. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments